Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over ‘X Factor Italy’ Participation

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.”

Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an accuser of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein. The New York Times’ report that Argento agreed to pay Jimmy Bennett $380,000 because of an alleged sexual encounter with him in 2013 took many by surprise. Bennett played the Italian actress-director’s son in her film “The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things.”

Reactions from Italy’s media personalities have so far been muted, in a country where Argento has been criticized and ridiculed for speaking up against sexual harassment. But a growing number of Italians have taken to Twitter to demand that FremantleMedia Italy, which is producing “X Factor Italy,” and broadcaster Sky Italia pull the actress-director from the show, which is scheduled to start airing on Sky on Sept. 6.

FremantleMedia Italy, Sky Italia, and Argento’s Italian agent, Kikka Benelli, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“So will XFactor Italia fire Mrs. Asia Argento?” one woman tweeted. “Sort of like with men implicated in sexual molestation accusations…As a women I want equal rights even in a negative sense.”

Another Twitter user asked Sky Italia and “X Factor Italy”: “We don’t need to tell you right? Asia Argento has already been sacked right? We won’t be seeing her live nationwide right?”

Several other Tweets referred to the case of comedian Gilbert Rozon, who last October was removed from the judging panel of “La France a un incroyable talent” (“France’s Got Talent”), another FremantleMedia show, after nine women made allegations against him of sexual harassment and assault.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Charter Communications logo

    Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee Southern California Local News Network

    A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.” Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an […]

  • Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over

    Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over 'X Factor Italy' Participation

    A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.” Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an […]

  • Jack Ryan

    TV Review: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Starring John Krasinski

    A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.” Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an […]

  • Jackie Weaver attends the centerpiece gala

    Jacki Weaver Heads Cast of Stan Original Series 'Bloom'

    A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.” Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an […]

  • Debra MessingProject Angel Food honoring Debra

    'Will & Grace': Debra Messing Talks David Schwimmer's Guest Role

    A report that Asia Argento has paid a former child actor and musician a settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17 is raising questions about her participation as a judge on “X Factor Italy.” Argento has been one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and is an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad