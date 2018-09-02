CNN Pulls ‘Parts Unknown’ Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

CNN has pulled episodes of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” that feature Asia Argento in wake of sexual harassment allegations against the actress.

Argento, who was dating the show’s host Anthony Bourdain at the time of his death, appeared in two episodes of the series and directed a third.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that all three episodes were removed from CNN’s streaming service, CNN Go, due to the allegations against Argento.

“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” the spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Argento had reportedly paid off actor Jimmy Bennett, who claims Argento assaulted him when he was 17 and she was 37. As a child actor, Bennett played the son of Argento’s character in the movie “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things,” which Argento also directed. The New York Times published an expose claiming Argento reached a $380,000 settlement with Bennett last year, months after Argento came forward with rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

After allegations surfaced, Argento denied having “any sexual relationship” with Bennett, and said Bourdain urged her to reach a financial settlement to end Bennett’s “long-standing persecution” of her.

Following news of the scandal, Argento was also axed as a judge on “X Factor Italy.”

