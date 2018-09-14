Elizabeth Tulloch to Play Lois Lane in CW’s ‘Arrow’-verse Crossover

Elizabeth Tulloch
“Grimm” alum Elizabeth Tulloch has been cast as Lois Lane in this year’s “Arrow”-verse crossover event on The CW.

Tulloch most recently starred in the NBC series “Grimm” throughout the show’s six season run. On the film side, her credits include “Concussion” with Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, “Parkland” opposite Paul Giamatti and Billy Bob Thornton, and the Academy Award-winning silent film, ‘The Artist.” Along with “Grimm,” her television credits include “Quarterlife,” “Portlandia,” “House,” and “The West Wing.”

She is repped by ICM, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Stone Genow.

News that iconic DC comics character Lois Lane would be joining the CW’s annual superhero crossover first broke in August with the announcement that Tyler Hoechlin would return as Superman.

Tulloch is now the latest actress to play Lane on television. Others include Teri Hatcher in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and Erica Durance on “Smallville.” Amy Adams has portrayed the character in the DC Extended Universe films in recent years as well.

The DC character Batwoman will also be making her initial appearance in this year’s crossover, with “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Meg” star Ruby Rose set to play the role. The CW is also currently developing a series based around the character.

