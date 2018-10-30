You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Armando Nunez to Head CBS Global Distribution Group

Cynthia Littleton

CBS has consolidated its domestic and international program sales activity under the leadership of Armando Nunez, who has been elevated to president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group.

Nunez’s expansion of duties comes on the heels of a transition among CBS’ top sales executives. Paul Franklin stepped down as head of the CBS Television Distribution domestic syndication unit last week. Scott Koondel, CBS’ chief corporate licensing officer, has segued to heading his own production-distribution venture in partnership with CBS Corp.

The move returns Nunez to the role he held at CBS from 2012 to 2016, before Franklin joined the company from 21st Century Fox. Nunez will also continue to serve as president of CBS Studios International, which CBS sees as a growth driver for the company. The division houses CBS’ growing investments in overseas TV channels and co-production ventures, notably Network Ten Australia, which CBS acquired last year.

“CBS is a global premium content company. This reorganization establishes a focused structure for content monetization of our shows across all platforms, both domestically and internationally, under an accomplished worldwide distribution leader,” said Joe Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO. “Armando is a best-in-class executive with strong client relationships on every continent and an impressive track record for creating business opportunities and distribution strategies that maximize revenue for CBS programming.”

Nunez has been with CBS since 1999. He was upped to head of CBS Studios International in 2004.

The shuffle in CBS’ program sales ranks also comes as the company is in the midst of a search for a new CEO following the forced resignation in September of longtime leader Leslie Moonves.

