Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threatening Calls to CNN

Variety Staff

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

An Arkansas man has been arrested for repeatedly making threatening calls to CNN, according to local media reports.

Benjamin Matthews, 39, has been charged with multiple counts of making terrorist threats to the cable network between Oct. 31-Nov. 2, according to a report by KFSM-TV in Fort Smith, Ark. Matthews, of Mountain Home, was arrested after a complaint was made to police in Atlanta, the original home of CNN.

Matthews is accused of making more than 40 calls to CNN that included threats of bodily injury and threats on the life of an unnamed CNN journalist, according to KFSM. He’s being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

CNN declined to comment on the arrest.

The Matthews case adds to the whirlwind around CNN at a time of heightened threats against mainstream news organizations. CNN last month was one of the targets for at least 14 pipe bombs allegedly sent by a Florida man, Cesar Sayoc, to high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. Sayoc is now facing five federal counts and is being held without bail in Manhattan.

On Wednesday, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange with President Trump during a news conference that led the White House to take the extraordinary step of suspending Acosta’s White House press credential. That move has spurred outrage among journalists and other organizations.

  A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threatening Calls to CNN

    Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threatening Calls to CNN

  megyn Kelly Today

    Daytime TV Still Draws Top Talent Despite Some High-Profile Failures

  Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O'Brien Calls for Shake-Up of Late-Night Format

  'General Hospital' cast and crewDaytime Emmy

    Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

  George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy NBC

    New NBC Chiefs to Keynote NATPE; Susanne Daniels, Kathleen Finch Join Board

  THE VIEW - Paula Faris is

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

  Rams Chargers NFL

    NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

