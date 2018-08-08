Ariana Grande Teases Her Return to James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of the pop star. Grande quoted the tweet, asking “Sick, what for?” Corden replied with a hint that he may need to know the lyrics in case he was caught in traffic.

Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic x https://t.co/cRN48LnIHt — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018

NBC later confirmed Grande’s booking, while the two shared a Twitter lovefest: Grande tweeted that she loved Corden, who replied with a quote tweet saying it was one of his favorite “Carpool Karaoke” tapings to date.

This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can’t wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal. https://t.co/A6m2RteCii — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018

However, it seems as though Grande may not have made it through the shoot in entirely one piece. After posting a video on Instagram Live of a bandage on her hand, she posted a selfie on Twitter of herself and her hand. When fans asked what happened, she tweeted “You’ll see. It’s so stupid.”

Even Grande manager Scooter Braun got in on the act, posting a photo on Instagram of himself in the car with Corden and director Ben Winston, writing “A big one is on the way!”

Grande is returning as a “Carpool Karaoke” veteran, having previously appeared on “The Late Late Show” in August, 2017, where she joined “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane. The segment taping comes just a little over a week before Grande’s next album, “Sweetener,” releases on Aug. 17.