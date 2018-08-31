Ariana Grande Returns to the BBC With Studio Special

CREDIT: BBC

Ariana Grande is returning to the BBC and will perform songs from her latest album and earlier hits in a one-hour special. It will be filmed September 7 and go out on BBC One this fall.

Grande last appeared on the BBC headlining the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017, which was organized as a tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack at Grande’s earlier Manchester Arena concert. The BBC’s coverage generated a huge audience in the aftermath of the atrocity, which claimed 22 lives.

Grande is popular in the U.K. and “Sweetener” currently occupies the top slot in the British album chart. Her previous album, “Dangerous Woman,” also topped the charts.

In the new special, the Grammy-nominated U.S. star will sing songs from her latest album, ”Sweetener,” and her biggest hits in a show filmed in front of a live studio audience. Grande will be backed by an all-female orchestra.

U.K. presenter Davina McCall will host the one-hour special and talk to Grande about her life, music, and career. “Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent,” McCall said. “She’s very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career! I’m really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music.”

The Grande special follows music specials for the BBC featuring the likes of Adele, Harry Styles, and U2.  The show was ordered by Jan Younghusband, the BBC’s head of commissioning, music television, and Charlotte Moore, the U.K. pubcaster’s content boss. U.K. production company Livewire Pictures will produce.

“We are so delighted to have Ariana back on the BBC, she is an outstanding new talent so loved by audiences in the U.K.,” Younghusband said.

BBC Studios is expected to distribute the special as was the case with the Adele production, which was acquired by a raft of broadcasters around the world.

