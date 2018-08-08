Archie Panjabi to Star in Legal Drama Put Pilot at NBC

archie panjabi blindspot season 2
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In one of the first deals for the 2019-2020 season, NBC has given a put pilot order to a legal drama with Archie Panjabi attached to star, Variety has learned.

Panjabi would star as a successful LA attorney who leaves her comfortable, coastal bubble to practice law in America’s heartland: her home state of Wisconsin. She’s forced to confront preconceived stereotypes and realize there’s more that unites us than divides us.

The one-hour project hails from Alex Berger, who will serve as writer and executive producer, with Martin Gero also executive producing. Panjabi will also be a producer on the series. Gero’s Quinn’s House banner will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where both Gero and Berger are under overall deals.

Panjabi is best known to American audiences for playing Kalinda Sharma on the critically-acclaimed CBS series “The Good Wife,” for which she won an Emmy in 2010. The role also keeps her in business with Gero and Berger, as both produce fellow NBC series “Blindspot,” on which Gero is also the showrunner. She is repped by Gersh.

Last year, Gero and Berger–along with fellow “Blindspot” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter–got a put pilot commitment at NBC for a political drama about a female Chief of Staff to a moderate Republican President

Berger is repped by UTA, Literate and Morris Yorn. Gero is repped by WME.

