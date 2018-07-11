Apple’s Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon Series Adds Director Mimi Leder

Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Aniston also serves as exec producer through her Echo Films banner with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Michael Ellenberg through Media Res. CNN anchor Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book “Top of the Morning” providing additional background material.

A television veteran whose credits include “The Leftovers,” “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “L.A. Law,” and “China Beach,” Leder is currently in post-production on the theatrical features “On the Basis of Sex,” which will be released in December from Participant Media and Focus Features. Her other film credits include “The Peacemaker,” and “Deep Impact.” Leder is represented by by CAA, Fourward, and attorney Barry Littman.