Apple’s Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon Series Adds Director Mimi Leder

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mimi Leder
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Aniston also serves as exec producer through her Echo Films banner with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Michael Ellenberg through Media Res. CNN anchor Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book “Top of the Morning” providing additional background material.

A television veteran whose credits include “The Leftovers,” “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “L.A. Law,” and “China Beach,” Leder is currently in post-production on the theatrical features “On the Basis of Sex,” which will be released in December from Participant Media and Focus Features. Her other film credits include “The Peacemaker,” and Deep Impact.” Leder is represented by by CAA, Fourward, and attorney Barry Littman.

More TV

  • Netflix Orders “The Letter for the

    Netflix Orders “The Letter for the King,” Series Based on Dutch Kids Classic

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

  • Netflix Signs Exclusive Deal with ‘Casa

    Netflix Signs Global Exclusive Overall Deal with ‘La Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

  • Emmy Emmys Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch the Emmy Nominations Live Online

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Orders up ‘Puerta 7,’ Third Argentine Original Series

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

  • 'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game

    'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game Is Live

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

  • Fox’s Bid for Sky Approved, Setting

    British Government Clears Fox’s Sky Bid as Battle for Pay-TV Giant Heats Up

    Mimi Leder has signed on to direct and executive produce Apple’s untitled drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon through studio Media Res. Leder joins executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin. The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad