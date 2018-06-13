Apple’s ‘Are You Sleeping?’ Adds Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Five Others

The upcoming Apple drama series “Are You Sleeping?” has rounded out its cast, Variety has learned.

In addition to previously announced cast members Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, and Haneefah Wood have all joined the series.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber and explores people’s obsession with true-crime stories and the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to probing unsolved and disputed cases. Spencer will play reporter Poppy Parnell, a reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie.

Paul will play convicted murderer Warren Cave, whose guilt or innocence has remained a question in many people’s minds for the past 20 years. Paul is best known for his Emmy-winning role in the hit AMC series “Breaking Bad.” He also recently starred in the Hulu drama “The Path” and lends his voice to the Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.” He is repped by UTA.

Jones will star as Leander “Shreve” Scoville, Poppy’s father. Jones received widespread acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his role in NBC’s “This Is Us.” He also currently appears in the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage” and recently appeared in shows like Netflix’s “The Get Down” and USA Network’s “Mr. Robot.” He is repped by Leading Artists.

Perkins will star as Melanie Cave, the mother of Warren Cave, the subject of Poppy’s podcast. Perkins has a role in the upcoming HBO series “Sharp Objects” and also recently appeared in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO. She starred in the hit Showtime series “Weeds” and films like “Big,” “The Flintstones,” “28 Days,” and “Finding Nemo.” She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Phifer stars as Markus Knox, a former detective and long time friend of Poppy’s. Phifer appeared in over 100 episodes of “ER” and also starred on shows like “Lie to Me” and “Frequency.” On the film side, he is known for roles in “8 Mile,” “Dawn of the Dead,” and the “Divergent” franchise among others. He is repped by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management.

Beach will play Ingram Rhoades, a successful attorney and Poppy’s husband. Beach will appear in the upcoming “Aquaman” film as Jesse Kane. He is also known for roles on shows like “Third Watch,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The 100,” and The CW’s reboot of “Dynasty.” He is repped by Global Artists Agency.

Thoms will play Desiree Scoville, Poppy’s older opinionated sister. Thoms appeared in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Rent” and is also known for her roles in shows like “Cold Case,” “Wonderfalls,” “9-1-1,” and “UnREAL.” She is repped by Gersh.

Finally, Wood will play Cydie Scoville, Poppy’s fiercely loyal sister. Wood recently appeared on Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” and FX’s “Baskets.” She also starred in Fox’s “Grease Live!” She is repped by Buchwald.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman created “Are You Sleeping?” and will serve as showrunner. Spencer and Spellman will executive produce along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo will also executive produce.

(Pictured: Ron Cephas Jones, left; Aaron Paul, right)