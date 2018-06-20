Apple Teams With Sesame Workshop to Develop Kids’ Programming

Apple is getting into children’s programming.

The streamer is teaming up with Sesame Workshop to create a new slate of kids’ programming for Worldwide Video, led by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The content will be wholly original — and will not include “Sesame Street,” which has its own separate deal at HBO and also airs on PBS.

Under the multi-series order, Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — will produce live-action and animated series, as well as develop a puppet series for Apple. Over the course of its 50-year history, Sesame Workshop won more Daytime Emmys than any other children’s production company.

This deal marks the latest in Apple’s ever-growing slate of originals. The streamer is prepping a lineup of series including a drama set behind the scenes of a network morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” a psychological thriller series from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, the true crime podcast drama series “Are You Sleeping?” starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul, and an Emily Dickinson series starring Hailee Steinfeld among many others.

Apple recently gave a straight-to-series order for a drama series based on the true story of pre-teen investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, who was the first person to expose a murder in her Pennsylvania hometown, and just ordered the immigrant anthology “Little America” to series, based on true stories from Epic Magazine, and created by the team behind “The Big Sick.”