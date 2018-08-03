Apple Sci-Fi Drama ‘See’ Adds Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe as Series Regulars

Sylvia Hoeks and Archie Madekwe have joined the upcoming Apple drama “See” in series regular roles.

The series is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. Hoeks will play Queen Kane, a spiritual and military political head. Madekwe will play Kofun, an intelligent son.

They join previously announced cast members Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Yadira Guevara-Prip, and Nesta Cooper.

Hoeks recently starred in “Blade Runner 2049” as Luv and will appear in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” as Camilla Salander. She is also known for her work in European television, having appeared in shows like “Overspel” and “Bloedverwanten.” She is repped by ICM.

Madekwe appeared in the 2018 miniseries version of “Les Misérables” as well as the British comedy film “Legacy.” He has also been cast in the upcoming series “Hang Ups.” He is repped by Curtis Brown Group.

Steven Knight wrote “See” and will serve as executive producer. Francis Lawrence will direct and executive produce. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jon Steinberg, and Kristen Campo will also executive produce. The project hails from the joint venture between Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

