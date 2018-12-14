Apple Lands New ‘Peanuts’ Content From DHX Media

In a highly competitive situation, Apple has made a deal with DHX Media to produce new “Peanuts” content for the tech giant’s upcoming streaming service, Variety has learned.

DHX and its subsidiary, Peanuts Worldwide, will develop and produce original series, specials and shorts based on the iconic gang of characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

As part of the partnership, DHX will produce original short-form STEM content that will be exclusive to Apple featuring astronaut Snoopy. Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and the STEM fields among the next generation of students.

DHX acquired a large stake in the “Peanuts” gang in May 2017. The $345 million deal also gave DHX control of the “Strawberry Shortcake” franchise, adding to a children’s programming portfolio that also includes “Teletubbies,” “Caillou,” “Inspector Gadget,” and the “Degrassi” franchise.

Schulz debuted the characters in 1950, when the “Peanuts” comic strip was launched in seven newspapers. That comic strip grew into a media empire that now encompasses animated specials, series, and films as well as merchandise and amusement park attractions. Beloved characters include Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and Woodstock.

This also marks the latest high-profile acquisition for Apple, who are sparing no expense in building out their streaming platform. They have also ordered shows from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, J.J. Abrams, Damien Chazelle, Kevin Durant, and Steven Spielberg among several others. This also lends credence to reports that Apple is looking to focus on more family-friendly programming as they get their streaming service off the ground. The service is expected to launch at some point in the second half of 2019.