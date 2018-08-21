You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Lands 'Losing Earth' Rights

Daniel Holloway

Apple has secured the rights to a project based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times Magazine story, “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change” and the forthcoming book of the same name, to be produced by Anonymous Content. Rich and Steve Golin (“Spotlight”) will produce the project.

Rich’s “Losing Earth tells the story of efforts by a number of top scientists, activists, and politicians to stop climate change in the 1980s. The story was published this month in the New York Times Magazine. A book based on the article is set to be published by MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux next year.

Rich is represented by Elyse Cheney at The Cheney Agency. He is an editor at large at the New York Times Magazine, and the author of the novels “King Zeno,” “Odds Against Tomorrow,” and “The Mayor’s Tongue.”

The deal for “Losing Earth” continues the torrid pace of development for new projects at Apple’s video entertainment division. Earlier this month, Apple ordered a new comedy from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-creators Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney and set a deal to develop Min Jin Lee’s novel ‘Pachinko,’ which chronicles  four generations of a Korean immigrant family, as a series.

