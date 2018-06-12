You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Hires Broadway Video’s Kelly Costello as Business Affairs Executive (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Costello has joined Apple as a business affairs executive, Variety has learned exclusively.

In her new role, Costello will report to Philip Matthys, head of business affairs for worldwide video at Apple. Prior to joining Apple, she was executive vice president of business and legal affairs for Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. In that role, she oversaw all aspects business and legal affairs matters as well as deals and agreements for the popular series “Portlandia” and “Documentary Now!,” along with multiple stand-up comedy specials.

Before that, Costello served for nearly seven years at Viacom in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president of business and legal affairs for the Music and Entertainment Group. She was also at one time Viacom’s vice president and head of Scripted (West Coast) for MTV Business and Legal Affairs.

Costello was also the director of network and studio business affairs and senior counsel for legal affairs at NBC Universal Television. She began her career at the law firm of Katten Muchin Rosenman. She graduated with honors from The George Washington University Law School, and earned her B.S.B.A. in business administration and management, with a concentration in Finance, magna cum laude from Boston University.

