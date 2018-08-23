Apple Gives Series Order to Sci-Fi Drama Based on Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’

Apple has given a series order to a drama based on Isaac Asimov’s famed novel “Foundation” from Skydance Television.

David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman are set as showrunners and executive producers. The series will revolve around the thousand year saga of the Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also serve as executive producers along with Robyn Asimov.

Apple landed the project in April. It’s one of numerous series that have been ordered by the tech behemoth as it prepares to move into the scripted programming arena. There’s still no clarity on Apple’s timing for the launch of its entertainment video effort nor has the company shared information about how the shows will be distributed.

(Pictured: David S. Goyer)