Jane Krakowski Joins Hailee Steinfeld in Apple’s Emily Dickinson Series

Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned.

The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother.

Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations The other four came from her time on NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “30 Rock.” Her other TV credits include “Ally McBeal” and appearances in “Modern Family,” “The Simpsons,” “Younger,” and more. On the film side, she has had roles in projects like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Alfie,” “Ice Age,” and “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.”

She is repped by UTA.

Apple originally ordered the project to series back in May. Alena Smith serves as writer and executive producer, with David Gordon Green attached to direct and executive produce. Anonymous Content’s Alex Goldstone will executive produce along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta via Sugar23 Productions and Darlene Hunt. The series is produced by Paul Lee’s wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23. Smith was previously a writer and co-producer on Showtime’s “The Affair,” and was also a writer on the acclaimed HBO series “The Newsroom.”