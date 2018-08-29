Jane Krakowski Joins Hailee Steinfeld in Apple’s Emily Dickinson Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jane Krakowski. 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned.

The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother.

Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations The other four came from her time on NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “30 Rock.” Her other TV credits include “Ally McBeal” and appearances in “Modern Family,” “The Simpsons,” “Younger,” and more. On the film side, she has had roles in projects like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Alfie,” “Ice Age,” and “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.”

She is repped by UTA.

Apple originally ordered the project to series back in May. Alena Smith serves as writer and executive producer, with David Gordon Green attached to direct and executive produce. Anonymous Content’s Alex Goldstone will executive produce along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta via Sugar23 Productions and Darlene Hunt. The series is produced by Paul Lee’s wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23. Smith was previously a writer and co-producer on Showtime’s “The Affair,” and was also a writer on the acclaimed HBO series “The Newsroom.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More TV

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Fires Back at Tribune, Files Counterclaim Over Busted Merger

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • Jane Krakowski. 68th Primetime Emmy Awards,

    Jane Krakowski Joins Hailee Steinfeld in Apple's Emily Dickinson Series

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • Kurt Sutter

    'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans M.C.' Will Address Immigration Issues

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • The Wish Giver

    Brett Carducci, Stephen Laddin to Develop Bill Brittain’s 'The Wish Giver' for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • Endeavor Content Taps Hulu Alum for

    Endeavor Content Taps Hulu Alum for International Acquisitions

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • Netflix, ID, Discovery Execs Talk 'Risk'

    Netflix, ID, Discovery Execs Talk Challenges of Producing True Crime Shows

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

  • Hollywood Medium Season 2 Kris Jenner

    'Hollywood Medium' Renewed by E! for Season 4

    Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series “Dickinson,” Variety has learned. The comedy series follows renowned poet Emily Dickinson, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. Krakowski currently stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she earned one of her five career Emmy nominations […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad