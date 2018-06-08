You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Phil Rosenthal on Anthony Bourdain: ‘He Invented an Entire Genre’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil Rosenthal
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.”

Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a panel for his Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil” at the ATX Festival in Austin, Texas.

“I was shocked and saddened this morning. I still am very sad,” he said, opening the screening.

“My little joke that I make is that the way i sold the show to Netflix is I said I’m exactly like Anthony Bourdain — if he was afraid of everything.”

Rosenthal has often credited Bourdain with inspiring the model for his own food/travel series, which he said he was dedicating to Bourdain. “My show is a take on his type of show. Just to say that is to say he invented an entire genre,” he said.

“Life is about travel, the beauty in life, the love we find, the joy we have, the laughs we have together. That’s what I’m dedicating the rest of my life to.”

TV personality Bourdain, who rocketed to fame with his culinary-driven globe trotting after he started writing about restaurant life, died Friday morning of suicide at the age of 61.

The six-episode second season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” which will feature trips to New York, Buenos Aires, Ireland, South Africa, Venice, and Copenhagen, will drop July 8.

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Stanley Cup Game 5 ratings

    TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 5 Dominates, 'The Four' Returns Down

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

  • Phil Rosenthal

    Phil Rosenthal on Anthony Bourdain: 'He Invented an Entire Genre'

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

  • Marcy CarseyHammer Museum's Gala in the

    Marcy Carsey Talks 'Roseanne': 'I Am Very Proud of the Show We Did Originally'

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

  • J.K. Simmons and Edie Falco -

    J.K. Simmons, Edie Falco Reflect on When They Stopped Having to Wait Tables

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

  • Trump Talk is Taking Late-Night to

    Trump Talk Takes Late-Night to a New Content Crossroads

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

  • JK Simmons Edie Falco

    J.K. Simmons, Edie Falco Look Back on the Roles That Made Them Stars

    “I want you to know what an inspiration [Anthony Bourdain] was to me and all of you — anyone who travels, anyone who eats,” said a visibly saddened and shocked Phil Rosenthal. “He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist.” Rosenthal addressed the tragic news of Bourdain’s death during a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad