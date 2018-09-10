Anthony Bourdain Wins Six Posthumous Emmys

Anthony Bourdain Dead
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Three months after his death, Anthony Bourdain was honored with six Emmy wins at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys for his CNN show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and its digital spinoff.

The series, which was up for six awards, took home trophies for best informational series or special, writing for non-fiction program, picture editing for a non-fiction program, sound editing for a non-fiction program and sound mixing for a non-fiction program. Bourdain personally was the recipient of two of the Emmys, for writing and informational series or special.

The late TV host also won an additional Emmy for best short-form non-fiction or reality for his series “Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.” The posthumous Emmys are in addition to the four Bourdain won in past years, most recently for best informational series or special in 2016.

Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” co-workers repeatedly honored him in their acceptance speeches, with “Explore Parts Unknown” executive producer Nathan Thornburgh saying backstage that public support has been key in getting through the days after the famed chef’s suicide.

“The one thing about this loss is it’s not ours alone, like everybody knew that guy,” Thornburgh said. “Everybody had a selfie with him, but more importantly I think everyone felt like he had spoken to them over the years and that’s helped a lot, to feel like we’re not alone.”

When accepting the non-fiction writing Emmy on his behalf, producer Lydia Tenaglia noted that, “Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf.” Bourdain had previously been recognized in the category eight times.

The “Parts Unknown” star died by suicide on June 8 while in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series.

