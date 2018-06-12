TV News Roundup: ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ to Remain on Netflix

In today’s TV roundup, Netflix will hang on to “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and MTV reboots “Aeon Flux.”

CASTING

Carolyn Hennesy has landed a guest role on “Suits.” Hennesy is set to play a character named Josie Gray, the CEO of a successful New York Fashion House, who becomes entangled in a legal battle with an up-and-coming independent designer. Hennesy is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Justice and Ponder.

DATES

Fox News Channel will debut the second season of “OBJECTified,” hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The season premiere will spotlight Earvin “Magic” Johnson as he shares his most prized possessions in his Beverly Hills home.

Discovery announced its new reality series, “Hard To Kill,” premieres July 31 at 10 p.m. The series stars Tim Kennedy, an active, Ranger-qualified, Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper who has served tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and other locations around the globe as he performs some of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

DEALS

Despite being scheduled to come off the service on June 16, Netflix announced it has extended an agreement that will keep “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” on the streaming service for months to come. The decision comes just days after the world-renowned chef, author, and TV host took his own life in France.

GREENLIGHTS

Pop TV has ordered the original half-hour scripted comedy “Florida Girls.” The show is created, produced by and stars Laura Chinn (“The Mick”). The show, which is based on events in Chinn’s life, focuses on four girls living in a small town in Florida who have to confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams.

DEVELOPMENT

MTV is developing a live-action series reboot of the network’s animated series “Aeon Flux.” “Teen Wolf” alum Jeff Davis will write and executive produce with Gale Anne Hurd also executive producing. The original animated series aired for three seasons in the early 90s on MTV. It was also adapted into a live-action film in 2005 starring Charlize Theron.

RATINGS

The launch of “Cloak & Dagger” on Freeform was the network’s biggest series debut in over two years in total viewers. After three days of playback, the Marvel series grew 78% in total viewers to 1.64 million across platforms. That is also the largest Live+3 lift for any Freeform series debut to date.