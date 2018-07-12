Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Receives Emmy Nominations After Host’s Death

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8.

Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional categories, including cinematography for a nonfiction program, picture editing for a nonfiction program, sound editing for a nonfiction program, sound mixing for a nonfiction program, and writing for a nonfiction program.

Season 11, which was running at the time of his death, could still pick up noms at next year’s Emmys. Although CNN has not made an official announcement, it is unlikely “Parts Unknown” would continue in its current form without Bourdain.

Many mourned Bourdain when CNN confirmed that he died by suicide at age 61. His death came shortly after fashion designer Kate Spade died by suicide three days prior, sparking an online conversation about mental health.

Before “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain made a name for himself with his best-selling book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” He started out as a chef but became a popular author and TV host, first with “No Reservations” and “The Layover,” then with documentary series “Parts Unknown,” in which he traveled around the world to explore the cultures and cuisines of various countries. The show has previously won five primetime Emmy awards, four of which were for informational series or special. Prior to 2018, “Parts Unknown” recorded a total of 24 primetime Emmy nominations.

Others who have received posthumous Emmy nominations include Audrey Hepburn and, more recently, Carrie Fisher, who died in December of 2017.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17.