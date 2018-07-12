Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Receives Emmy Nominations After Host’s Death

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Bourdain
CREDIT: MARIO TOMO

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8.

Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional categories, including cinematography for a nonfiction program, picture editing for a nonfiction program, sound editing for a nonfiction program, sound mixing for a nonfiction program, and writing for a nonfiction program.

Season 11, which was running at the time of his death, could still pick up noms at next year’s Emmys. Although CNN has not made an official announcement, it is unlikely “Parts Unknown” would continue in its current form without Bourdain.

Many mourned Bourdain when CNN confirmed that he died by suicide at age 61. His death came shortly after fashion designer Kate Spade died by suicide three days prior, sparking an online conversation about mental health.

Before “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain made a name for himself with his best-selling book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” He started out as a chef but became a popular author and TV host, first with “No Reservations” and “The Layover,” then with documentary series “Parts Unknown,” in which he traveled around the world to explore the cultures and cuisines of various countries. The show has previously won five primetime Emmy awards, four of which were for informational series or special. Prior to 2018, “Parts Unknown” recorded a total of 24 primetime Emmy nominations.

Others who have received posthumous Emmy nominations include Audrey Hepburn and, more recently, Carrie Fisher, who died in December of 2017.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17.

More TV

  • Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization

    Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization Feature

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars Scores Emmy Music Nod; John Legend, Pasek and Paul Could Win EGOTs

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • Stranger Things Jopper

    What Netflix's Huge Emmy Morning Says About HBO and Hollywood

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • American Crime

    Sandra Oh Is the First Asian Actress Nominated for Lead in a Drama Series

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • Jeremy Strong Portrait

    Jeremy Strong on Transitioning to TV in HBO's 'Succession'

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • Anthony Bourdain

    Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Receives Emmy Nominations After Host's Death

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

  • Game of Thrones Season 7

    Emmy Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

    “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has received six 2018 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday morning. The nomination comes soon after Bourdain died on June 8. Bourdain hosted and executive produced the show, which scored a nomination for information series or special. The Television Academy announced the show has also been nominated in five additional […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad