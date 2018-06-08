CNN Sets Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

CNN said it would air several tributes to Anthony Bourdain, the chef and adventurer whose program, “Parts Unknown” has been a cornerstone of the Time Warner-owned outlet’s schedule in recent years.

“Remembering Anthony Bourdain” will air this evening at 10 p.m. The cable-news network will air a series of Bourdain’s favorite episodes of “Parts Unknown” starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. A new episode of the series, set in Berlin, is expected to air Sunday at 9 p.m., with a special introduction by Anderson Cooper. CNN will follow that broadcast with a re-airing of the tribute it will air Friday night.

CNN has turned its Bourdain site, “Explore Parts Unknown,” into a live tribute to him, and is currently running a full page takeover on the main CNN.com homepage with a special banner ad promoting the content.

CNN said in a statement earlier Friday that Bourdain had been in France working on an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown,” which he has led on CNN since 2013. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in the statement. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”