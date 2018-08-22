You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Behind the Scenes of Annie Leibovitz’ ‘This is Us’ Photo Shoot

THIS IS US -- "Gallery Shoot Behind the Scenes" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

An all-day photo shoot may not sound like the most exciting way to spend a summer day — unless, of course, it’s with renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz and the cast of “This Is Us.”

Leibovitz joined the NBC family drama’s stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan on July 28 for the event, the products of which will serve as marketing materials for the NBC drama’s highly-anticipated third season.

“It’s nice to be working with someone who is at the height of their craft and has been so forever,” Brown said.

Leibovitz, who hasn’t photographed for a TV series since “The Sopranos” in 2005, is a self-proclaimed fan of the network program, which scored five 2018 Emmy nominations, including one drama series and four acting nods. The artist has had a long career photographing the who’s-whos of industries ranging from entertainment to politics and technology. Some of her past subjects include Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, Queen Elizabeth II, the Obama Family, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.

“It was a bucket list thing, for sure,” Moore said of the shoot. “It’s pretty humbling to think she’s watched every episode of our show.”

See some behind-the-scenes shots below:

THIS IS US -- "Gallery Shoot Behind the Scenes" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US -- "Gallery Shoot Behind the Scenes" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US -- "Gallery Shoot Behind the Scenes" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US -- "Gallery Shoot Behind the Scenes" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us” season 3 premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

