NYPD Sends Officers to New York Media Outlets After Annapolis Shooting

The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

“Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan Ryan. a spokesman for the NYPD, via email. He declined to mention specific locations where officers might have been sent, citing “security reasons.”

A reporter for WABC TV in New York, a station owned by Disney’s ABC, posted a picture on Twitter showing a police car parked outside the outlet. Michael George, a reporter for New York’s WNBC said on Twitter that four officers had been stationed outside The New York Times., and showed a picture of the officers.