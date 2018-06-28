NYPD Sends Officers to New York Media Outlets After Annapolis Shooting

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MdShootings Newspaper, Annapolis, USA - 28 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutters

The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

“Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan Ryan. a spokesman for the NYPD, via email. He declined to mention specific locations where officers might have been sent, citing “security reasons.”

A reporter for WABC TV in New York, a station owned by Disney’s ABC, posted a picture on Twitter showing a police car parked outside the outlet. Michael George, a reporter for New York’s WNBC said on Twitter that four officers had been stationed outside The New York Times., and showed a picture of the officers.

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Maryland police officers patrol the area

    NYPD Sends Officers to New York Media Outlets After Annapolis Shooting

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

  • James Tahhan

    Telemundo Morning Show Personalities Suspended After Making Racist Gestures on Air

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

  • Harlan Ellison Dead

    Harlan Ellison, Provocative Sci-Fi Writer of 'Star Trek,' 'A Boy and His Dog,' Dies at 84

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

  • Glenn Howerton Out of 'It's Always

    'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Reveals Dennis' Fate in Season 13

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

  • Midnight's Children

    Netflix to Adapt Salman Rushdie Novel 'Midnight's Children' as TV Series

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

  • Miami Ink

    'Miami Ink' Producer to Pay $282,000 in Wage Settlement

    The New York Police Department has dispatched officers to various media outlets in New York City in response to the shooting that took place earlier Thursday at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.,” said Sgt. Brendan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad