Anna Friel in 'Deep Water,' Star Joins ITV's Female-Led Drama

Marcella” star Anna Friel has been cast in “Deep Water,” the upcoming female-led drama for ITV from writer Anna Symon (“Indian Summers”). Friel will star alongside Sinead Keenan (“Little Boy Blue”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Howards End”) in the six-parter, which hails from Endemol Shine producer Kudos.

The female leads play complex and vibrant women struggling to keep their heads above water. With children of the same age, they meet at the school gates as their personal dramas unfold. International Emmy winner Friel plays Lisa, a mother of three trying to juggle her hectic family life with running a business. Keenan is Roz, a debt-ridden physiotherapist, and Eleazar plays Kate, a wealthy and attractive mother of two who makes a spontaneous life-changing decision.

The series is adapted by Symon from the Windermere series of novels by critically-acclaimed author, Paula Daly. It set in the U.K.’s picturesque Lake District.

“Anna [Symon] has cleverly woven together two of Paula’s brilliant novels, to create a wonderful modern and layered series,” said ITV drama boss Polly Hill, who commissioned the series.

“It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates. It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together.”

Karen Wilson, chief creative officer for Kudos and an executive producer, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Anna and ITV on bringing these wonderful books to life, and telling stories about modern women in an interesting and beautiful part of rural Britain.”

Filming starts in the U.K. this week. Endemol Shine International will distribute the series.

More TV

  Anna Friel in 'Deep Water,' Leads

    Anna Friel in 'Deep Water,' Star Joins ITV's Female-Led Drama

  Liverpool Film Studio Site Hit by

    Fire Damages Iconic Liverpool Site Set for New Film and TV Studio

  EU flagsEU flags outside the European

    Local Product Quotas for Netflix, Amazon to Become Law, EU Official Says (EXCLUSIVE)

  'Adventure Time' Comes to a Fitting

    'Adventure Time' Comes to a Fitting Finale on Cartoon Network

  Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Creative

    CNN Pulls 'Parts Unknown' Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

  Vanessa Marquez ER Shot Dead by

    South Pasadena Officials Caution Against 'Making Judgements' in Fatal Shooting of 'ER' Actress

  Italian filmmaker Saverio Costanzo poses during

    Saverio Costanzo on Adapting Elena Ferrante's Bestselling 'My Brilliant Friend'

