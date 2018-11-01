Anjelah Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy Produced by Kevin Hart, America Ferrera

Comedian Anjelah Johnson is set to star in a multi-camera comedy in development at NBC which both Kevin Hart and America Ferrera will executive produce, Variety has learned.

The project is titled “All Fancy.” Inspired by Johnson’s life and stand-up, the series is seen through the point of view of Veronica Jimenez (Johnson), a newly successful 30-something Mexican-American woman who often goes against cultural and social expectations, creating chaos and comedy within her marriage, business and extended family.

Emilia Serrano will write and executive produce, with Johnson serving as co-executive producer in addition to starring. Hart will executive produce via his HartBeat Productions along with HartBeat’s John Cheng. Carli Haney of HartBeat will produce. Ferrera will executive produce via her Take Fountain Productions banner. Teri Weinberg will executive produce for Yellow Brick Road.

Universal Television will produce in association with HartBeat, Yellow Brick Road and Take Fountain.

Johnson has released one-hour stand up specials for Comedy Central, Netflix, and Epix. Her other acting work includes guest starring roles on shows like “The Shield,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She has also starred in films like “Our Family Wedding”,” Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” “Enough Said,” and “Mom’s Night Out.”

Serrano is a Bay Area native like Johnson and has mainly focused on telling Latinx stories throughout her career. She’s currently a supervising producer on an untitled Latinx comedy for Netflix and recently sold two Latinx feature comedies to Sony’s Columbia Pictures with Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys and Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures producing and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Her TV credits include “My Generation,” “The Finder,” and “Cristela.”

In addition to numerous television and film projects Hart and HartBeat currently have in development, Hart also currently has a first-look film deal with Universal Studios and recently set a first-look deal at Nickelodeon. Other projects include “The Next Level” and “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, and shows like “Cold as Balls” and “What the Fit” on the LOL Network, Hart’s streaming comedy platform that features his own content and that of other comedians.

Most recently Ferrera partnered with Weinberg with a new two-year first look deal with NBC Universal, already having set up multiple projects, including: “Clinic” inspired by the life of Valarie Kaur; “Exaulted” inspired by Julissa Arce’s book “My Underground American Dream;” and “Gente-Fied,” based on the digital series of the same name, that follows three Mexican-American cousins struggling to reconcile their history and identity in their hometown neighborhood under the threat of gentrification. Ferrera currently produces and stars in NBC’s “Superstore.”

Johnson is repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman. Serrano is repped by ICM, 3 Arts, and Felker Toczek. Ferrera is repped by CAA, B Company Management, and Peikoff Mahan. Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose.

