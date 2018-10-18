You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Angela Bassett to Narrate National Geographic Wildlife Special ‘The Flood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Angela Bassett
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett is set to narrate “The Flood,” the upcoming National Geographic documentary special about animals living in the heart of Africa’s Okavango Delta.

Surrounded by the Kalahari Desert, the delta is one of the world’s last great wildernesses, and welcomes leopards, elephants, lions and hippos each year as the great flood returns water to the habitat. As the waters recede, the battle for survival begins.

Bassett scored an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and also starred as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther.” On TV she stars in Fox cop procedural “9-1-1.”

“I found the stories of these resilient, beautiful animals so fascinating and relatable,” Bassett said. “I hope that viewers are drawn into this rarely seen kingdom in a way that inspires them to help protect it for years to come.”

Geoff Daniels, EVP and general manager of Nat Geo Wild, said that “at its core, ‘The Flood’ is a love letter to the incredible animals in this untouched wildlife paradise.” He added that Bassett’s “distinctive, confident and energetic voice elevates this narrative and makes you feel as if it’s Mother Nature telling the story herself.”

The one-off natural history special bows on Nat Geo in the U.S. on Nov. 25. It will also go out internationally on the National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild channels in more than 170 countries.

Take an exclusive first look at the wildlife special below.

