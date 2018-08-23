Andrew Scott Joins ‘Fleabag’ for Season Two

Andrew Scott is set to join the cast of hit BBC Three and Amazon Studios comedy “Fleabag.” The BAFTA-winning “Sherlock” actor will join the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s show, which has begun filming in the U.K. and will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Scott joins the returning ensemble from Season 1, which includes breakout star and creator Waller-Bridge, multi-BAFTA-winner Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford and Hugh Skinner. Waller-Bridge won a BAFTA Television Award for best female performance in a comedy program for the show’s first season in 2016, one of six nominations the show received, beating out Colman, who was nominated in the same category.

“I can’t believe they let me do this again,” Waller-Bridge said. “I’m so happy to be back with the incredible ‘Fleabag’ team, and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us….Thank God for Andrew Scott.”

Scott won a best supporting actor BAFTA in 2012 for his role as “Sherlock” villain Jim Moriarty, opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning, said scripts for “Fleabag’s” second season were a “knockout – sparkling with Phoebe’s unique voice that combines a whip-smart complexity of character with pin-sharp funny lines.” He said the themes of the new season were “very distinct from the first.”

“Fleabag” launched in July 2016 on the BBC’s digital channel, BBC Three, and on Amazon the following September. It made a star of its creator, who was most recently seen as android L3-37 in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Waller-Bridge received an Emmy nomination this year for her writing on BBC America drama “Killing Eve,” starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, which she created and executive produced. “Killing Eve” has already been commissioned for a second season and is expected to debut in the U.K. later this year.

“Fleabag” is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three and Amazon, in association with DryWhite. It is written by Waller-Bridge and directed by Harry Bradbeer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Lydia Hampson, Jack Williams and Harry Williams for Two Brothers. It is produced by Sarah Hammond. All3media, Two Brothers’ international partner, handles global sales.