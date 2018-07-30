Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall.

After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with his wife and two children. He said the show’s Georgia-centric shooting locations make it difficult for him to see his family, which lives in England.

“I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older,” Lincoln said. “It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”

Lincoln has played “The Walking Dead’s” lead character every season since the show’s first episode, “Days Gone Bye,” premiered on Halloween night in 2010. At Variety’s Comic-Con studio, co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan described Lincoln as “the leader” of the cast.

“Andy has always been the guy, and the show is going to miss him, we’re going to miss him. It’s going to be a different vibe, there’s no replacing him,” Morgan said.

Norman Reedus described him as the cast’s “quarterback,” and detailed their production process with Lincoln.

“He’s the first call I get when I wake up. He calls me, we talk about the day as we’re driving to work, we get to work, talk about the day, at lunch he’s in my trailer, and then we wrap and he calls me on the way home. It’s been like that every day,” Reedus said.

The bond between Lincoln and the cast was apparent when the actor received a standing ovation following his Comic-Con announcement.

“I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people who make this show,” Lincoln said.

“The Walking Dead” Season 9 will feature Lincoln reprising his role as Rick Grimes one final time. The season premieres on Oct. 7.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale

    Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He's Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • hugh howey's wool

    Hugh Howey's 'Wool' in Development as AMC Series From LaToya Morgan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • Lindsay Lohan

    MTV Orders Lindsay Lohan Docuseries 'Lohan Beach Club'

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • Julie Chen Addresses Leslie Moonves Allegations

    Julie Chen Says She 'Stands By' Statement Supporting Leslie Moonves on 'The Talk'

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • Lily Mae Harrington

    Showtime Orders 'Queen Fur' Pilot from Eileen Myers

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • Albert Cheng, Jennifer Salke and Vernon

    Netflix and Amazon Present Differing Visions for Streaming's Future at TCA (Column)

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

  • Lodge 49

    'Lodge 49' Bosses on Making a 'Modern-Day Fable'

    Andrew Lincoln’s almost 10-year run as Rick Grimes on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” will officially come to a close during the show’s ninth season premiering this fall. After confirming the news during the show’s panel in Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln told EW Radio he’s looking to spend more time with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad