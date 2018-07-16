Anderson Cooper Slams Trump-Putin Presser as ‘Disgraceful’

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anderson Cooper
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In a broadcast panel directly after presser, Cooper described it as “disgraceful.”

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader truly that I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said.

CNN’s chief White House corespondent Jim Acosta, who was in the room during the presser, echoed his sentiments, saying it was astonishing to see the president retreat back to previous talking points about Democratic National Committee computer servers and election opponent Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“He had the chance right there in front of the world to confront Vladimir Putin and tell him to stay the hell out of American democracy, and he just didn’t do it,” Acosta said.

Related

Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto called the presser “disgusting,” saying he wanted to see a forceful condemnation of Russia’s interference from Trump.

“It’s not a left or right thing, it’s just wrong,” Cavuto said. “[Trump] is essentially letting [Putin] get away with this and not even offering a mild criticism. That sets us back a lot.”

“Fox & Friends” anchor and daughter of current American ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., Abby Huntsman tweeted a short condemnation. Though not mentioning the president directly, she wrote that he “threw the country under the bus.”

Conservative radio host and former Republican senator Joe Walsh took to Twitter as well, tweeting repeatedly about his disgust with the president’s performance and encouraging his former GOP colleagues to speak out.

“I’ve always tried to balance my personal distaste for Trump with my support for much of the agenda. The good Trump/bad Trump thing. After 2day, that dance is over. The bad Trump now clearly outweighs any policy benefits. He is a danger to this country. I can’t straddle anymore,” Walsh said.

In another tweet, Walsh called the situation a crisis, and encouraged Americans of all political leanings to speak out, regardless of their beliefs.

Former CIA director John Brennan tweeted the president’s press conference performance exceeded the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanous,” calling his comments “imbecilic” and accusing him of being “wholly in the pocket of Putin.”

“It was nothing short of treasonous,” Brennan tweeted.

More TV

  • Zoey Deutch

    Ryan Murphy Netflix Series 'The Politician' Casts Zoey Deutch, Three More Series Regulars

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • "Refuge" -- Eric is called in

    'Ransom' Renewed by CBS for Season 3

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • Anderson Cooper

    Anderson Cooper Slams Trump-Putin Presser as 'Disgraceful'

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • Vince Gilligan

    'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Sets New Deal With Sony Pictures Television

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • cardi b jay-z beyonce

    Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • San Diego Comic Con Preview 2017

    Variety Announces Comic-Con Studio and Kick-Off Party With YouTube

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

  • POSE -- "Pink Slip" -- Season

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 16, 2018

    President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse the U.S. government’s assessments that Russia interfered in the 2016 election at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin drew harsh criticism from not just members of the intelligence community and congressional politicians from both sides of the aisle, but several distinguished news anchors. In […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad