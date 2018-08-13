You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ana Villafañe Signs Talent Deal With ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment

Ana Villafañe
Ana Villafañe has signed a one-year talent deal with ABC Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Under the deal, ABC Studios and ABC will target comedy and drama projects for Villafañe. Most recently, she starred in the CBS comedy pilot “History of Them,” which was written and executive produced by Gloria Calderon Kellett, the creator and showrunner on Netflix’s “One Day at a Time.”

Villafañe is also known for her Broadway debut in the role of Gloria Estefan in the Tony-nominated hit musical about Estefan’s life, “On Your Feet,” which was directed by Jerry Mitchell. She spent two years with the musical and received rave reviews for her performance in the show. She will return to the New York stage later this month in a new comedy by Jen Silverman, “Collective Rage,” being produced by MCC.

Her other onscreen roles include “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Max Steel,” “South Beach,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” and “Los Americans.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

