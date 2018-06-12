You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Seimetz Signs FX Overall Deal

Daniel Holloway

ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Helen" -- Season Two, Episode 4 (Airs Thursday, March 22, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured: Donald Glover as Earnest Marks, director Amy Seimetz. CR: Curtis Baker/FX
Amy Seimetz has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. The agreement will see Seimetz develop new television projects exclusively for FXP.

“Amy is an extremely talented multi-hyphenate artist and we are proud to have her join the family of outstanding writers, producers and directors working at FX productions,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX. “Her passion for storytelling is evident in all of her work, and we look forward to developing new series that showcase her talent.”

Seimetz is the co-creator and executive producer of Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” which drew wide critical acclaim and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for actor Riley Keough. Season two of the anthology drama ended its Starz run in December.

An independent film and television veteran in front of and behind the camera, Seimetz recently collaborated with FX on the second season of “Atlanta,” directing two episodes — “Helen” and “Champagne Papi.” With Seimetz’s deal, “Atlanta” continues to serve as a talent pipeline for FX, which also boasts similar agreements with Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, and Hiro Murai.

In addition to her television work, Seimetz directed the 2012 feature “Sun Don’t Shine,” which won a special jury prize at South By Southwest in 2012. Her feature acting work includes the features “Upstream Color,” “Alien: Covenant,” and the upcoming “My Days of Mercy,” “Wild Nights with Emily,” and “Pet Sematary.” In television, she has appeared in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” AMC’s “The Killing,” and HBO’s “Family Tree.”

  Kees Van Oostrum American Society of

    Kees van Oostrum Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

  Joanna Scholl Joins Paley Center As

    HBO Alum Joanna Scholl to Head Marketing and Communications at Paley Center for Media

  'Yellowstone' TV show premiere

    'Yellowstone' Creator, Cast Talk Advancing Native American Representation

  Fox Sports' 'Magnify' Focuses on Socially

    Fox Sports' 'Magnify' Series Puts Focus on Socially Relevant Stories

  SCOOTER BRAUN JD Roth

    Scooter Braun Teams With JD Roth to Form Unscripted Content Studio

  Unreal Constance Zimmer

    Emmys: Directing Category Thrown Open by Series Stars Stepping Behind the Camera for First Time

