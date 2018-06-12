Amy Seimetz Signs FX Overall Deal

Amy Seimetz has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. The agreement will see Seimetz develop new television projects exclusively for FXP.

“Amy is an extremely talented multi-hyphenate artist and we are proud to have her join the family of outstanding writers, producers and directors working at FX productions,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX. “Her passion for storytelling is evident in all of her work, and we look forward to developing new series that showcase her talent.”

Seimetz is the co-creator and executive producer of Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” which drew wide critical acclaim and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for actor Riley Keough. Season two of the anthology drama ended its Starz run in December.

An independent film and television veteran in front of and behind the camera, Seimetz recently collaborated with FX on the second season of “Atlanta,” directing two episodes — “Helen” and “Champagne Papi.” With Seimetz’s deal, “Atlanta” continues to serve as a talent pipeline for FX, which also boasts similar agreements with Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, and Hiro Murai.

In addition to her television work, Seimetz directed the 2012 feature “Sun Don’t Shine,” which won a special jury prize at South By Southwest in 2012. Her feature acting work includes the features “Upstream Color,” “Alien: Covenant,” and the upcoming “My Days of Mercy,” “Wild Nights with Emily,” and “Pet Sematary.” In television, she has appeared in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” AMC’s “The Killing,” and HBO’s “Family Tree.”