Late-Night Veteran Amy Ozols Has Returned to Work for Jimmy Fallon

Amy Ozols’ late-night work is being seen an hour earlier, thanks to a recent move that took her from a co-executive producer spot at CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden” to the head writer position at NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Ozols became head writer at the NBC late-night mainstay in January, though the network did not announce the hire. Her move to “Tonight” reunites her with host Jimmy Fallon, with whom she worked for many years on a variety of projects, including a substantial stint between 2009 and 2012 as executive producer during his tenure at NBC’s “Late Night.”

She fills a role at “Tonight” that had essentially been open since A.D. Miles, the show’s previous head writer, left in March of 2017.

Ozols had a hand in several of “Late Night’s” most notable parodies, including “Game of Desks,” a parody of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “6-Bee,” a send-up of the Fox series “Glee.” She also was involved in crafting Fallon’s opening at the 2010 Emmy Awards and another project, “Guys With Kids,” a short-lived NBC sitcom she co-created with the host and writer/producer Charlie Grandy.

Ozols had been expected to work as executive producer of “Tonight” when Fallon took it over in the fall of 2013, but the network decided to go with a producer who had broader experience at a flagship late-night show. That producer, Josh Lieb, took the “Tonight” reins in 2013 and left in the fall of 2016. NBC’s “Tonight” is led behind the scenes by producers Katie Hockmeyer, Mike DiCenzo and Gerard Bradford.

Ozols had worked in senior producing roles at Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” after leaving NBC, along with the “Late Late Show” stint.