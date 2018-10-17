Ample Entertainment Names Alex Weresow Senior VP of Current, Darren Kane Promoted (EXCLUSIVE)

Ample Entertainment has named executive producer showrunner Alex Weresow as its new senior vice president of current programming, Variety has learned exclusively.

In addition, Ample has also promoted Darren Kane to the role of executive vice president of production. Both men will work out of the company’s Culver City office and report directly to Ample’s co-presidents and co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

Prior to joining Ample, Weresow served as executive producer and showrunner for the critically-acclaimed A&E series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” for which he won an Emmy award. Other credits include “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” for Oxygen, “Wife Swap” at ABC, “Undercover Boss” at CBS, and “The Glee Project” for Oxygen among many more.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Ample team,” said Weresow. “Their commitment to creating artful, high-quality content is second to none, and I’m excited to keep pushing the boundaries along with them.”

In his new role, Weresow will executive produce all Ample series and specials and oversee production. He will supervise a production slate that includes close to 50 hours of programming for 2018/2019, including shows like “9 Months with Courteney Cox” for Facebook and “Murder in the Heartland” for Investigation Discovery.

In his expanded role, Kane is now responsible for all television production, business affairs, and strategic planning at Ample. His oversight includes all aspects of business development, including music publishing and corporate operations as well as expansion of Ample’s production and post-production studio.

Coming to Ample from ITV Studios, Kane is a production veteran with over 20 years of television industry experience. He has served as an executive in charge for hundreds of series, specials and pilots including “The Revolution” at ABC, “Brainsurge” for Nickelodeon, and “1000 Places to See Before You Die” for Travel Channel. He began his career at MTV working on “Shop ‘Til You Drop,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” and “Loveline.” Previously, he served as executive in charge at Ample.

“As we continue to expand rapidly, we are dedicated to growing our creative team with the best and most innovative talent in unscripted that fit the AMPLE brand,” Mark and Lott said. “And that’s who Alex is — a veteran producer and showrunner who has built a reputation as a fearless storyteller that can craft premium level content. Darren has been an instrumental part in growing AMPLE into a fully independent production studio with full production, post, and online capabilities. Thanks to Darren we get to stick to our vision and put the creative first.”