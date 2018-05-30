TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dominates, ‘World of Dance’ Premieres Down

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1" Episode 1301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres.

“America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. It was down approximately 11% in the demo and 2% in total viewers from the Season 12 premiere last May.

In its second season debut, “World of Dance” averaged a 1.8 and 7.2 million viewers. That is down 25% in the demo and approximately the same percentage in total viewers compared to the Season 1 premiere. This season’s premiere was in line with the first season’s ratings average though and topped its timeslot by a wide margin.

Fox aired the season premieres of both “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.4 million) and “Love Connection” (0.6,1.8 million). Both shows were down heavily from their first season premieres, but were in line with their first season finales in the demo.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.3 million), which was even.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC finished the night with a 2.2 rating and 10.4 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in viewers with 2.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 5.2 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • 'This Is Us' FYC event

    'This Is Us' Cast Talks Season 3, Shooting Jack's Death at FYC Event

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • The Sinner

    'The Sinner' Boss on the 'Slow Unpacking' of His Adaptation

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    With 'Dietland,' Marti Noxon Wages a War on Behalf of Women Everywhere

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • Good Girls The Good Doctor

    Why a 'Good' Title Must Be Memorable, Especially in a Crowded Marketplace

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1"

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Dominates, 'World of Dance' Premieres Down

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • 13 Reasons Why

    ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Drew 6 Million U.S. Viewers in First Three Days, Nielsen Says

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

  • Handmaids Tale Ep 206

    'Handmaid's Tale' Star Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Alliances and New Power Move

    NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres. “America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad