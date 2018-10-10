TV Ratings: American Music Awards Slip 25 Percent to New Low

The American Music Awards hit a new all-time low in the Nielsen ratings on Tuesday night.

ABC aired only the AMAs on Tuesday, with the three hour show drawing a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers. That is down 25% in the key demo and approximately 29% in total viewers compared to the 2017 broadcast, which drew a 2.4 rating and 9.2 million viewers. 2017 and 2016 had previously set the demo low for the awards show, with both of those broadcasts drawing a 2.4. The AMAs also moved from Sunday in November for the first time in more than a decade this year.

This is the latest example of an awards show seeing serious declines year-over-year. Back in September, the Emmy Awards on NBC also put up an all-time low.

NBC’s Tuesday lineup remained strong, with “The Voice” (1.8, 9 million), “This Is Us” (2.3, 8.8 million), and “New Amsterdam” (1.4, 7.1 million) all holding mostly steady.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 12.2 million) was steady, while “FBI” (1.0, 9.1 million) dipped in the demo. “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 7.9 million) was even.

“The Gifted” (0.7, 2.1 million) was even on Fox, while “Lethal Weapon” (0.7, 3 million) was down slightly in the demo.

For The CW, the season premiere of “The Flash” (0.8, 2.1 million) was down over 20% in both measures from last season’s premiere, while the season premiere of “Black Lightning” (0.4, 1.2 million) was down just under 50% in both measures.