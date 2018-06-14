You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'American Horror Story' Season 8 Will Be 'Murder House'-'Coven' Crossover, Ryan Murphy Says

American Horror Story” fans should get excited.

According to Ryan Murphy, Season 8 of the FX anthology series will be a crossover between the show’s first season, “Murder House,” and the third season, “Coven.” The first season saw a family move into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, while the third season followed a girl who is sent to a special academy in New Orleans after discovering she is a witch.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” Murphy tweeted Thursday.

Murphy has previously said that series mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series. Paulson appeared as Billie Dean Howard in the “Murder House” season, a role which she reprised in Season 5, aka “AHS: Hotel.” She went on to play Miss Robichaux’s Academy headmistress Cordelia Foxx in “Coven.” Peters played murderous ghostly teen Tate Langdon in “Murder House” and frat president Kyle Spencer in “Coven.” Bates did not appear in “Murder House.” She joined the show during “Coven” in the role of Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Murphy is notoriously cagey about revealing the subject of each season. He had previously teased that Season 8 would take place in the “near-distant future.” The most recent season, “Cult,” explored the American political divide in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

