Jessica Lange to Return for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.”

Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon.

Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four Emmy nominations in the process. She then went on to collaborate with series creator Ryan Murphy in the first season of “Feud,” in which she starred as Joan Crawford.

The news of Lange’s return comes on the heels of FX announcing that “American Horror Storyhas also been renewed for a tenth season ahead of the eighth season premiere. The show had previously been renewed for Seasons 8 and 9.

As previously announced, Season 8 of the series, titled “Apocalypse,” will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively. It will debut on Sept. 12.

Murphy has previously said that “American Horror Story” mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series. It was also announced last week that “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout Cody Fern would join the show in the role of Michael Langdon.

Fans of the series will remember that Michael Langdon was the child of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon who was born during the events of “Murder House.” It was revealed in the epilogue of the season finale that Michael is in fact the Anti-Christ, which will no doubt tie in with the “Apocalypse” theme of the new season.\

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and

    Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters to Direct 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

  • Jessica Lange to Return for 'American

    Jessica Lange to Return for 'American Horror Story' Season 8

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

  • Elgin James. FX 'Mayans M.C.' TV

    'Mayans MC' Co-Creator Elgin James on How Series Helps Him Explore 'Damage Inside' Him

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

  • Morgan Fairchild. 45th Annual Daytime Emmy

    Morgan Fairchild to Lead LGBTQ TV Drama 'Mélange' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

  • Sylvia Hoeks and Archie Madekwe

    Apple Sci-Fi Drama 'See' Adds Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe as Series Regulars

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

  • Facts of Life Reboot

    'Facts of Life' Reboot in Early Development at Sony

    Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon. Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad