Jessica Lange to Return for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8

Jessica Lange is returning to “American Horror Story.”

Sarah Paulson announced that Lange would be in the show’s upcoming eighth season during the TCA summer press tour on Friday, in the role of Constance Langdon.

Lange was a major part of the early seasons of the FX anthology series, appearing in Seasons 1-4, garnering four Emmy nominations in the process. She then went on to collaborate with series creator Ryan Murphy in the first season of “Feud,” in which she starred as Joan Crawford.

The news of Lange’s return comes on the heels of FX announcing that “American Horror Story” has also been renewed for a tenth season ahead of the eighth season premiere. The show had previously been renewed for Seasons 8 and 9.

As previously announced, Season 8 of the series, titled “Apocalypse,” will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively. It will debut on Sept. 12.

Murphy has previously said that “American Horror Story” mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series. It was also announced last week that “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout Cody Fern would join the show in the role of Michael Langdon.