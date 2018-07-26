‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Casts Cody Fern as Michael Langdon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cody Fern
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role.

The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter.

Fern received widespread acclaim for his role in “Versace,” in which he starred opposite Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, and Penelope Cruz. He also played the lead role in the film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” alongside Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe, and will next appear in the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

As previously announced, “Apocalypse” will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively.

Fans of the series will remember that Michael Langdon was the child of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon who was born during the events of “Murder House.” It was revealed in the epilogue of the season finale that Michael is in fact the Anti-Christ, which will no doubt tie in with the “Apocalypse” theme of the new season.

Murphy has previously said that “American Horror Story” mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Cody Fern

    'American Horror Story' Season 8 Casts Cody Fern as Michael Langdon

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

  • Nate Bargatze, Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Jumps

    Nate Bargatze-Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Jumps From Fox to ABC With Put Pilot Commitment

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

  • David Zaslav

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav Teases Direct-to-Consumer Future

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

  • Shameless Season 8

    TV Roundup: 'Shameless' Drops Season 9 Trailer (Watch)

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

  • Larysa Kondracki

    'Picnic at Hanging Rock' Showrunner Larysa Kondracki Sets First-Look Deal at Amazon

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

  • Cajun Navy

    Discovery Orders 'Cajun Navy' Doc on Storm Rescuers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role. The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter. Fern received widespread acclaim for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad