‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Casts Cody Fern as Michael Langdon

“American Horror Story” Season 8 has enlisted Cody Fern in a key role.

The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout has joined the upcoming season of the FX anthology series — which is titled “Apocalypse” — in the role of Michael Langdon. Series creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Twitter.

Fern received widespread acclaim for his role in “Versace,” in which he starred opposite Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, and Penelope Cruz. He also played the lead role in the film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” alongside Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe, and will next appear in the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

As previously announced, “Apocalypse” will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively.

Fans of the series will remember that Michael Langdon was the child of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon who was born during the events of “Murder House.” It was revealed in the epilogue of the season finale that Michael is in fact the Anti-Christ, which will no doubt tie in with the “Apocalypse” theme of the new season.

Murphy has previously said that “American Horror Story” mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series.