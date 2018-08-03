‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for Season 10 at FX

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Horror Story Recap
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere.

The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with Murphy exiting 20th Century Fox for a new deal at Netflix.

As previously announced, Season 8 of the series, titled “Apocalypse,” will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively. It will debut on Sept. 12.

Murphy has previously said that “American Horror Story” mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season of the series. It was also announced last week that “Assassination of Gianni Versace” breakout Cody Fern would join the show in the role of Michael Langdon.

Fans of the series will remember that Michael Langdon was the child of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon who was born during the events of “Murder House.” It was revealed in the epilogue of the season finale that Michael is in fact the Anti-Christ, which will no doubt tie in with the “Apocalypse” theme of the new season.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • American Horror Story Recap

    'American Horror Story' Renewed for Season 10 at FX

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

  • John Landgraf. FX Executive Session panel,

    FX Boss John Landgraf Talks 'Narrative Exhaustion' in TV's 'Gilded Age'

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

  • Glenn Howerton Is In 'The Majority'

    Glenn Howerton Is In 'The Majority' of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 13

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

  • Milo Ventimiglia Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: Milo Ventimiglia on Moving Past Jack's Death on 'This Is Us' Season 3

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

  • Alex Garland

    FX Orders Alex Garland Drama 'Devs,' Limited Series 'Shogun'

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

  • Chris Rock

    Chris Rock to Star in 'Fargo' Season 4

    FX has given out a Season 10 renewal for “American Horror Story” ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere. The cabler had previously renewed the show for both Seasons 8 and 9. The renewal comes as little surprise, as the Ryan Murphy anthology series remains one of FX’s most valuable and critically-acclaimed properties, even with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad