Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe and More Join ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’

Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

It’s going to be an epic “American Horror Story” reunion.

Fresh off the news that Jessica Lange will be returning for season 8 of the cult favorite limited series, creator Ryan Murphy has announced on Twitter that she’ll be joined by Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks. “So thrilled that the family is together again!” he wrote.

Season 8 of the series will be a crossover between the “American Horror Story” seasons “Murder House” and “Coven,” which were the first and third seasons of the show, respectively. It will debut on Sept. 12. The teaser for the season, which was recently released, depicts an unborn child, likely Michael Langdon, the devil offspring of sadistic teen Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and his rape victim Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) — two key players in the show’s inaugural season.

Lange will reprise her Golden Globe-winning “Murder House” turn as grieving mother — and now grandmother — Constance Langdon. “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” breakout Cody Fern has signed on to portray the satanic spawn in the series.

The cast also includes “American Horror Story” alums Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts.

Rabe appeared in the “Hotel” and “Roanoke” seasons of “AHS,” while Sidibe appeared in “Coven,””Freak Show” and “Hotel.” Farmiga also starred in three seasons: “Murder House,” “Coven,” and “Roanoke.” “AHS” mainstay Conroy played a role in six installments: “Murder House,” “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Roanoke” and “Cult.”

Nicks made a memorable appearance in “Coven” as the White Witch.

 

