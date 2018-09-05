‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Unveils First Teaser Trailer

Take the “Apocalypse” subtitle of the eighth season of “American Horror Story” literally: according to the teaser, it really is “the end of the world.”

FX released the first footage on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse at the crossover season of the first and third installments of the series, “Murder House” and “Coven.” And plenty of the key players from those seasons make their returns for the teaser, including Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Dylan McDermott, and Frances Conroy. Even Emma Roberts makes her return, reprising her iconic line: “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

It’s the latest in the trickle of information released by FX and co-creator Ryan Murphy. As seen in the trailer, a few actors are playing double duty — Farmiga, for example, can be seen as “Murder House’s” Violet Harmon as well as the “Coven” witch Zoe Benson. Meanwhile, both Peters and Paulson are playing three characters each: their “Murder House” and “Coven” characters, as well as new roles.

There’s not a lot of substantial information about the plot in this latest look. In the beginning, we see Leslie Grossman (returning from the previous season), Peters, and series newcomer Joan Collins in some plane turbulence, before a few quick glimpses of various characters. But it does promise one thing: “They’re back with a vengeance.”

The footage was also tweeted with the caption “A glimpse of what tomorrow brings,” perhaps teasing a full-length trailer for Wednesday.

Other cast members include “AHS” veterans Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Connie Britton, Adina Porter, and Billie Lourd. “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” debuts on Sept. 12.