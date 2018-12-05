TV News Roundup: ‘American Gods’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

In Today’s TV News Roundup, Starz released a new premiere date for the upcoming second season of “American Gods” and VH1 released an exclusive clip from Friday’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.”

DATES

Season two of the Neil Gaiman-adapted series “American Gods” is set to premiere March 10 at 8 p.m. on Starz. This season, Ricky Whittle will reprise his role as the central character Shadow Moon alongside Ian McShane’s Norse god character Mr. Wednesday as the duo gets ready for full on war between the old gods and the new. Starz will also be hosting a season one marathon Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. PT. See the season two key art below.

TBS’ upcoming comedy “Miracle Workers” is premiering Feb. 12 at 10:30 p.m on TBS. Starring Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe, the seven-episode limited series follows the work of Craig (Radcliffe), a low-level angel who is responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. After God (Buscemi) abandons the heavenly operation to focus on personal hobbies, Craig must help two humans fall in love in order to save Earth from destruction. Simon Rich created the series, and Lorne Michaels is executive producing. Watch a teaser trailer for the show below.

DEVELOPMENT

Entertainment One has entered a two-year deal for scripted and unscripted television programming with the documentary filmmaking duo Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick. The duo’s previous work includes “The Hunting Ground” and “The Invisible War,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. Entertainment One will serve as the studio on all projects that stem from the partnership and will control worldwide rights.

FIRST LOOK

Variety has obtained an exclusive clip from VH1’s upcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.” In the clip, eight returning queens from past seasons of the show reflect on their favorite holiday memories before performing a lip-sync rendition of Ru Paul’s “My Favorite Holiday.” The Christmas special is set to premiere Dec. 7 before a special extended look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season four. Watch the full clip below.

SPECIALS

“The Simpsons” are celebrating thirty years of broadcasting with a special re-airing of its first full-length episode on Dec. 23 at 8/7 CT. “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” first aired Dec. 18, 1989 on Fox. Earlier in the month, “The Simpsons” will also air an all-new holiday episode on Dec. 9 at 8/7 CT featuring a guest-voice appearance from Jane Lynch.

Steve Harvey is once again hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage with “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” on Dec. 31. During the three and a half hour primetime celebration, Harvey will countdown to the new year alongside television personality Maria Menounos and musical performances from Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We.

RATINGS

ABC‘s Tuesday night lineup was down across the board this week, with multiple shows hitting season lows in adults 18-49. “The Conners” (1.3, 6.6 million) led things off down approximately 10% in the demo from its last original episode, followed by “The Kids Are Alright” (0.8,4.3 million) down a similar percentage. “Black-ish” (0.8, 3.5 million) fared a little better, but “Splitting Up Together” (0.6, 2.8 million) suffered the biggest percentage drop at 17%. “The Rookie” (0.7, 4.2 million) closed out the night down 10%.