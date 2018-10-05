You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Neil Gaiman on Not ‘Compromising’ for ‘American Gods’ Season 2

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Gaiman
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/REX/Shutterstock

American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room.

But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the new season.

“The cast made sure the integrity of the characters was never compromised,” Gaiman said at New York Comic-Con Friday. “We have world-class actors who love and understand what they are playing. I am not prepared to compromise and that for me has been huge all the way down the line.”

The show has been plagued with staff firings, actor resignations and conflicts since the inception of the pilot, and Gaiman did confirm that the second season writers “were a whole new set of writers.”

Gaiman also shared that he will be dedicating more time to the series to further maintain the integrity of the content.

“One of the things I am looking forward to a lot and in future seasons is that I won’t be full time on ‘Good Omens’ anymore. That is finite and that is done,” he said.

Orlando Jones, who plays Mr. Nancy in the show, express passion for the platform the show has given him and expressed his belief that the stories they are telling transcend the controversy that has come with showrunner swaps.

Citing the scene in which Mr. Nancy is on a slave ship, Jones said, “When you read something like that you think, ‘There is no way in hell they are going to let me do this. This is never going to happen. Someone will come to their senses and say he cannot do that.’ I am really grateful for the opportunity to be able to do it. … It is impossible to do a show like this and not see how Neil’s work 17 years ago so perfectly becomes a corollary for the world we are looking at today. That is power and why we love these characters. It is what we fight for everyday.”

Watch a new second season trailer for “American Gods” below:

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • hannah simone new girl cece funko

    After Twitter Outcry, New Girl Fans Finally Get Their Funko Pop

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

  • Neil Gaiman

    Neil Gaiman on Not 'Compromising' for 'American Gods' Season 2

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

  • Manifest New Amsterdam

    Live+3 Ratings for New Fall Broadcast Shows: 'Manifest,' 'New Amsterdam' See Biggest Lifts

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

  • Peter Dinklage

    Peter Dinklage Wasn't Always a Fan of Hervé Villechaize

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

  • Naomi Watts Boss Level

    Naomi Watts to Play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's Roger Ailes Limited Series

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

  • gail berman

    Fox to Develop Music Comedy From Gail Berman, Jackal Group

    “American Gods” is still eyeing a 2019 second season premiere, despite multiple behind-the-scenes changes to its writers’ room. But Neil Gaiman, who wrote the books on which the Starz drama is based and serves as executive producer on the show, expressed confidence that nothing different behind-the-scenes would affect what the audience experienced while watching the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad