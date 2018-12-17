TV News Roundup: ‘American Dad’ Sets Season 16 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, TBS announced the premiere date for season 16 of “American Dad!,” and YouTube released a trailer for season two of “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.”

DATES

“American Dad!” is returning for its sixteenth season Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on TBS. This season, show creator Seth McFarlane will return as the show’s central character Stan Smith, a CIA agent and loyal husband to his wife Francine (Wendy Schaal). Also returning are Stan’s two children, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane) and her geeky brother Steve (Scott Grimes), as well as the family’s resident alien Roger (also voiced by Seth MacFarlane). The series first appeared on Fox in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014. Watch a teaser for the new season below.

CASTING

Mackenzie Marsh is joining CW’s “Charmed” reboot in a guest starring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Appearing in episode 12, Marsh will play Knansie, an attractive necromancer who works at a supermarket in Ferndale. Marsh’s previous work includes a lead role in “Just Before I Go” directed by Courteney Cox and guest roles in “Will & Grace,” “Jane The Virgin” and “American Housewife.” Marsh is represented by Pakula King & Associates and Kerner Management Associates.

FIRST LOOKS

Related TBS Renews 'American Dad' for Two More Seasons, Sets Monday Night Animation Block 'Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television' Team Talks YouTube Red, Cast Chemistry and Laughing at Themselves

YouTube released a trailer for season two of its original comedy “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” This season, Ryan Hansen returns alongside a new partner, Vince Vincente, played by Wood Harris after his season one partner Jessica Mathers (Samira Wiley) gets sidelined. Hansen will also be joined by a host of new guest stars including Jillian Bell, Rob Corddry, Jon Cryer, Rhys Darby, Donald Faison, Lucy Hale, Thomas Lennon, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Tim Matheson and Joel McHale. All eight episodes will be available to stream on YouTube Premium Jan. 30. Watch the full trailer below.

Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming docu-series “7 Days Out,” set to premiere Dec. 21. Directed by Andrew Rossi, “7 Days Out” follows the seven days leading up to the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds. Topics include Karl Lagerfeld’s latest Chanel Haute Couture collection, NASA’s groundbreaking Cassini mission, the Westminster Dog Show, Eleven Madison Park, the Kentucky Derby, and League of Legends. Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Joe Zee are executive producing. Watch the full trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Shout! Studios, Ace Film HK Company and Friendship Films have announced a new partnership to produce a multi-part docu-series about the life and works of filmmakers Roger and Julie Corman. Created, written and co-produced by Ashley and Robert Sidaway, “Corman’s Hollywood” will explore the lengthy career of the film-making duo over thirteen episodes by taking a look at inside backstories and some of the pair’s most popular films. Shout! Studios will distribute the series in North America, and Red Sea Media, Inc. will manage international sales, excluding China where Ace Film will handle distribution.