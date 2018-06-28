AMC Networks Promotes Four Programming Executives

AMC Networks has solidified the senior programming team for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios under the direction of president David Madden.

Madden joined AMC Networks late last year after a long run at Fox. With the expanded responsibilities for Ben Davis, Susie Fitzgerald, Eliot Goldberg, and Kristin Jones, Madden has cemented his top core executive team overseeing programming for the studio arm, scripted, unscripted, and international co-productions, respectively.

“What this announcement signifies is their melding together into an exceptional senior leadership team, one that has already helped establish AMC as one of the strongest brands in television,” Madden said. “They have found, developed, and nurtured the shows that define our network and entertain and captivate millions of viewers. In these new and elevated roles, this impressive quartet will drive our continued success across AMC, SundanceTV, and a growing AMC Studios business.”

Davis has been promoted to executive VP of programming for the AMC Studios operation. He has been with AMC since 2005 and most recently served senior VP of programming. His promotion reflects the growing emphasis at AMC on the studio operation as AMC and SundanceTV look to own more of their programs.

Related Content Licensing Gains Power AMC Networks Q1 Earnings as Advertising Revenue Drops AMC CEO Sapan Sees Compensation Dip Slightly

Fitzgerald joined AMC in 2009 and is head of scripted operations for AMC and SundanceTV. She’s steered “The Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul,” “Into the Badlands,” “Preacher,” and Dietland,” among other shows.

Goldberg is executive VP of non-fiction programming for AMC and SundanceTV. He’s been with the cabler since 2013 and was previously senior VP. He’s tasked with developing more unscripted projects for AMC Studios in addition to developing for the two cablers. His projects to date have included “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” and “Ride With Norman Reedus.”

Jones is also adding AMC Studios as she is elevated to executive VP of international programming. She joined AMC in 2014. She’s been responsible for such as co-productions as AMC’s “The Night Manager,” “McMafia,” and “Humans.”

(Pictured: Eliot Goldberg, Kristin Jones, Ben Davis, and Susie Fitzgerald)