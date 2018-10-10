You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Networks Names Zulueta as International Chief

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AMCNI

Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks.

Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are distributed in about 140 countries. Its roster of channels was further boosted by the $1 billion acquisition of Liberty Global’s Chellomedia in 2014. Zulueta was managing director of Chellomedia for Spain and Portugal.

Carroll said that AMCNI’s new president “has been instrumental in expanding AMC Networks’ business across Southern Europe and Latin America over the past several years” and he will “support our next phase of growth as we continue to increase our content offering and grow our global footprint.”

Zulueta said he was looking forward to working more closely with AMCNI’s international teams. “As the TV landscape continues to rapidly evolve, I’m proud that AMCNI is well-positioned for international growth due to the strength of our content and the value we create for our distribution and advertising partners,” he said.

Prior to AMC and Chellomedia, Zulueta ran production company Molinare Spain, and was programming director at pay-TV platform Via Digital. He has also headed up Fremantle’s operations in Spain.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • South Africa’s Showmax Takes Leap of

    South Africa’s Showmax Takes Leap of Faith with ‘St. Agnes’

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • Roberto Ricci Raises the Mask on

    Roberto Ricci Raises the Mask on ‘Red Harlequin’

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • AMC Networks Names Zulueta as International

    AMC Networks Names Zulueta as International Chief

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • Eon, Working Title, and Heyday Launch

    Eon, Working Title, and Heyday Launch London School Specializing in Industry Skills

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones Launch 'Today' Digital Series

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • New Trailer Shows Desiree Akhavan in

    New Trailer Shows Desiree Akhavan as a Bisexual in London in Channel 4 and Hulu Comedy Drama

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

  • Helen Hunt

    Helen Hunt Joins BBC’s World War II Drama ‘World on Fire’

    Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks. Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad