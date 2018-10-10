AMC Networks Names Zulueta as International Chief

Eduardo Zulueta has been upped to president, AMC Networks International, and will step into the newly-created role in Nov. Zulueta currently oversees the AMCNI business in Latin America and Southern Europe. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks.

Internationally, the AMC business includes the AMC and SundanceTV pay-TV channels, which are distributed in about 140 countries. Its roster of channels was further boosted by the $1 billion acquisition of Liberty Global’s Chellomedia in 2014. Zulueta was managing director of Chellomedia for Spain and Portugal.

Carroll said that AMCNI’s new president “has been instrumental in expanding AMC Networks’ business across Southern Europe and Latin America over the past several years” and he will “support our next phase of growth as we continue to increase our content offering and grow our global footprint.”

Zulueta said he was looking forward to working more closely with AMCNI’s international teams. “As the TV landscape continues to rapidly evolve, I’m proud that AMCNI is well-positioned for international growth due to the strength of our content and the value we create for our distribution and advertising partners,” he said.

Prior to AMC and Chellomedia, Zulueta ran production company Molinare Spain, and was programming director at pay-TV platform Via Digital. He has also headed up Fremantle’s operations in Spain.