Amber Tamblyn Joins FX Drama Pilot ‘Y’

By
Variety Staff

Amber Tamblyn
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Tamblyn has joined the FX drama pilot “Y.”

The actor-director will play the daughter of the U.S. President. “Y” is based on the DC Comics series set in a post-apocalyptic world where only one man has survived and women rule the new world order. Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, and Marin Ireland were previously set to star in the FX Productions pilot.

Tamblyn is also a writer who has penned three books of poetry and just released the novel “Any Man” last month via Harper Perennial.

“Y” is shepherded by executive producers and showrunners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Brian K. Vaughan are also executive producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas will direct the pilot episode and also serve as executive producer. “Y” is produced by FX Productions.

The series is based on the “Y: The Last Man” comic book series that ran 60 issues starting in 2002.

