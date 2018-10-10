Amazon’s Jennifer Salke Teases Blake Lively Scripted Series

Amazon Studios is close to a deal with actor Blake Lively for a new scripted series. Jennifer Salke, head of the e-commerce giant’s entertainment division, teased the project Wednesday and the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit.

Speaking with Vanity Fair‘s Krista Smith, Salke said that she has been recently meeting with Lively in New York to discuss a possible collaboration. She teed up her tease of the project by talking about the deal Amazon set last month with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for a new unscripted series about fashion.

“Blake also has a huge appetite for a big scripted show with a really interesting writer who I can’t talk about yet that she’s targeted who will bring to life a scripted show that will be excellent and culturally relevant and original and all those things, but it will also have a connection to a merchandising opportunity,” Salke said.

Asked whether the deal with Lively was closed, Salke said, “We’re a moment from done.” She added, “Blake will be good with it. She’s in Rome right now, asleep.”

Salke did not say whether Lively would star in the series or involve herself only as a producer. If she were to take an acting role, it would be her first television series-regular role since she starred in the CW drama “Gossip Girl.”