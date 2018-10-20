You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon’s Jennifer Salke Defends Broadcast, Touts Upcoming Projects

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke'Beautiful Boy' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/R

Despite her recent career choices, Jennifer Salke is still a believer in broadcast.

“I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said at a USC summit. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge audience that still comes” to broadcast.

Salke noted the competition that broadcast now faces from streaming services and the bevy of other entertainment options targeting the traditional broadcast viewer. “It’s incredibly difficult, but there are really smart writers and producers working under contract with all these networks, and they shouldn’t be underestimated,” she said.

The Amazon exec was the keynote Saturday at the Gould School of Law’s annual Institute on Entertainment Law and Business, where she was interviewed by Bruce M. Ramer of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Ramer asked her about her time at NBC and her decision to move this year to Amazon, where she took over as head of entertainment after the studio division’s previous chief, Roy Price, was ousted amid sexual-harassment allegations. Salke noted that her name had been speculatively linked to the Amazon job early on.

Related

“I was obviously coming in at a time where the company was looking to hire a woman, people were sort of ramping up, ‘Who are the women who might get this job?’” she said. “That was all before I had spoke to anyone at Amazon or even thought about going there. But then once I did get a call to come talk to [Amazon product head] Jeff Blackburn here in Los Angeles, I did come out of that meeting knowing that we had a great meeting of the minds and connection.”

In her new position, Salke — a television veteran — oversees film and series for Amazon.

“It’s a tough business, and this movie business is a new one for me,” Salke said. Discussing the company’s feature film strategy, she added that Amazon will not be “crassly commercial,” but will take an audience-focused approach. “We want movies that will reach a wider audience while not sacrificing quality or excellence in any way.”

Salke also discussed her desire to program toward women — something she felt the previous regime had not adequately done. She talked about recent deals with talent such as Nicole Kidman and Reed Morano, as well as a show in the works from Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and another from Blake Lively, that will exploit Amazon’s e-commerce platform. Both shows, she said, will allow viewers to purchase fashion products featured during the program.

“You could literally have the outfit delivered by drone,” she joked.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • 'Luke Cage' Canceled by Netflix

    'Luke Cage' Canceled by Netflix

    Despite her recent career choices, Jennifer Salke is still a believer in broadcast. “I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said at a USC summit. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge […]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    DGA Accused of Bias Against Female Directing Teams by 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Director

    Despite her recent career choices, Jennifer Salke is still a believer in broadcast. “I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said at a USC summit. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge […]

  • Charlie Collier Named Fox Entertainment CEO;

    Charlie Collier Named Fox Entertainment CEO; Gary Newman Exits

    Despite her recent career choices, Jennifer Salke is still a believer in broadcast. “I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said at a USC summit. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge […]

  • TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official Trailer for 'Black Monday'

    Despite her recent career choices, Jennifer Salke is still a believer in broadcast. “I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said at a USC summit. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad